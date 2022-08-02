Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

