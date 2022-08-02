Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

