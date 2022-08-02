Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 13,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,872. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

