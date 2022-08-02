Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

