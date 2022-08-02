Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Reduced by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,841,000 after buying an additional 273,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,514,000 after acquiring an additional 847,980 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,508,000 after acquiring an additional 336,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 805,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

