Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.