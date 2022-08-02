Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 478,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

