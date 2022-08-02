Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.