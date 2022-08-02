Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,457,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

