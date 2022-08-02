VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,444,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

