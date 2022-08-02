VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $63.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.