Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 3,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,439 shares of company stock worth $114,183. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 179,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

