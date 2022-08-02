Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

