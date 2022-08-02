Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

