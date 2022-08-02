Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 201,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

