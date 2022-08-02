Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

