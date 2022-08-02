Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

