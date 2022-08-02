v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.36 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $1.85 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,556,988,242 coins and its circulating supply is 2,618,379,778 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

