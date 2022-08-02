UWM (UWMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $821.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UWM Trading Up 2.7 %

UWM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 12,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,223. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

UWM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. UWM’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UWMC. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UWM by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UWM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

