USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,414.54 and $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00582117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00272207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00043325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002674 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

