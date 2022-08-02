USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,414.54 and $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00582117 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00272207 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00043325 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002674 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
