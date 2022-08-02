USDK Price Hits $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $26.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00629984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034442 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

