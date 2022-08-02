USD Partners (USDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USD Partners Stock Performance

USDP stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. USD Partners has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

USD Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

