UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Achieves $813,823.28

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $813,823.28 and $1,115.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.
UREEQA Coin Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
