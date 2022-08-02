Uptrennd (1UP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $38,206.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064290 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.