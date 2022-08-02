UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,182 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
UP Fintech Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
