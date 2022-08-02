UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,182 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

