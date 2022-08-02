UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,182 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

About UP Fintech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

