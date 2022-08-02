UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $4.80 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and $3.86 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $5.03 or 0.00021814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00253836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

