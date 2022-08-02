Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
UEIC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.