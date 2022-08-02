Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UEIC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

