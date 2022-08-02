Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $27.97. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 2,030 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,310,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

