Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,341.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

