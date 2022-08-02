Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

