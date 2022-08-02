UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $553,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.96. 12,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $505.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

