UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 295,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $150,695,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $536.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $503.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

