United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.00 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

