Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unicharm and Hochschild Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hochschild Mining 1 3 4 0 2.38

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Unicharm pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Unicharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and Hochschild Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.18 $661.98 million $0.21 34.75 Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 0.64 $76.93 million N/A N/A

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 8.68% 11.03% 7.11% Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unicharm beats Hochschild Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. The company also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

