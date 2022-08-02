Unibright Hits Market Capitalization of $36.18 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $36.18 million and approximately $311,610.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00128458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

