Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Uni-Select and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.39.

Shares of Uni-Select stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.53. The company had a trading volume of 74,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,369. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 156.38. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$15.45 and a one year high of C$37.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

