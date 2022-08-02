Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Williams Capital cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

