Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $93.06 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $93.06 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00582838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00264349 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00043866 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,934,528 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

