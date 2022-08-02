Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

UCTT stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 25.4% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

