Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.
UCTT stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 25.4% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
