UBS Group Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,754. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diageo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.