UBS Group Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,754. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.