UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Friday.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €80.00 ($82.47) on Friday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($157.94). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.19.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.