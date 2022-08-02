U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.
U.S. Silica Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.21 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $13,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $6,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $7,164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
