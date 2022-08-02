U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after buying an additional 140,656 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 243,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

