U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 2.7 %

SLCA opened at $14.21 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

