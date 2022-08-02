TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

TZPS opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of TZP Strategies Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

