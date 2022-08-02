Twinci (TWIN) Price Reaches $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $15,285.67 and $64,744.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.
Twinci Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
