TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $214,895.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

