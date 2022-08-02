TrueDeck Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,799.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $32,223.25 and $10,799.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

