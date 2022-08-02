TRON Price Tops $0.0702 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $6.49 billion and $497.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003070 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,423,640,523 coins and its circulating supply is 92,423,652,095 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

