Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Reaches $0.0003

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $111,941.60 and $32,452.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

